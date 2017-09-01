Home | News | General | Video: Governance is beyond the governor – Ayodele Fayose
Video: Governance is beyond the governor – Ayodele Fayose



Ayodele Fayose Governor of Ekiti State has said that governance has gone beyond the governor and that Nigerians now read between the line.

Fayose speaking in this video also said that many governors who go on foreign trips were only deceiving the people asking what investment have they brough to the the people.

