SMH! 19 Years Old Girl, Favour Stephen Arrested In Abuja For Aborting 7 Months Pregnancy

Men of the Apo Divisional Police headquarters in Abuja, have arrested a 19-year-old woman for allegedly aborting a seven months only pregnancy.

The suspect, Favour Stephen, an indigene of Benue State, was said to have been arrested after an informant called the police to report the incident.

The suspect who was seven months pregnant and resident of Zuba, a satellite town located along the Abuja/Kaduna, highway, was said to have relocated to Apo, to stay with her friends in an uncompleted building where she allegedly carried out the abortion.

Police sources told Daily Sun, that Favor, who lived with her parents until the incident, contacted a herbalist whom she told she wanted some concoction to abort her pregnancy.

The herbalist, who is nowhere to be found, was said to have handed over some concoction in a bottle to her which she took.

According to the confessional statement of the suspect, shortly after taking the concoction, she immediately relocated from Zuba, to join her friends at Apo and told them about her plans.

Daily Sun, gathered that barely 24, hours after she took the concoction, she started crying and complaining of severe stomach pain, which attracted some residents in the area.

Few hours later, she went into force labour and delivered a baby boy said to have been alive at the time of birth.

After delivery, the suspect and her friends allegedly strangled the baby to death and wrapped it up and put it in a cellophane bag and dumped the body somewhere in the bush.

But unknown to them, one of the residents who was attracted to her cry when she complained of severe stomach pain, kept watch on them to get to the root of the matter.

Police say the good neighbor followed them from a distance when he saw them carrying a cellophane bag into the bush late in the night.

After dumping their garbage, the informant was said to have gone to the spot to unravel the content only to find a dead baby and immediately reported the incident to the police that stormed the crime scene picked the evidence and arrested the suspect and her friends and took a photograph of the dead baby.

At the police station, she was said to have confessed to the crime and said one of her colleagues who is a married man actually got her pregnant.

She denied that the pregnancy was seven months old, saying she thought she was four months pregnant.

The Apo, police division Monday, transferred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), since it’s a murder case and that the suspect would be charged for murder of an innocent Nigerian child.

