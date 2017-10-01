Home | News | General | Saudi Arabia Soon To Become A ‘Free For All’ Country, Open To All Religion – Saudi Crown Prince
SMH! 19 Years Old Girl, Favour Stephen Arrested In Abuja For Aborting 7 Months Pregnancy
Presidency clarifies funding for 2nd Niger Bridge as N2bn not $2bn

Saudi Arabia Soon To Become A ‘Free For All’ Country, Open To All Religion – Saudi Crown Prince



  • 5 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammad bin Salman has said the country is returning to one that is open to all religions.

He said this at the beginning of the landmark Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh on Tuesday, The Independent reports, promising to return to a “moderate Islam.”

He said:

We are returning to what we were before – a country of moderate Islam that is open to all religions and to the world.

He added that the Islamic country intends to stamp out extremism. He said:

We will not waste 30 years of our lives dealing with extremist ideas, we will destroy them today.

“We will end extremism very soon,” he added.

Prince bin Salman was appointed heir to the throne back in June by his father King Salman.

He has largely been viewed as one who espouses liberal rights, and was said to be a driving force behind the country granting women the right to drive.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Saudi Arabia Soon To Become A ‘Free For All’ Country, Open To All Religion – Saudi Crown Prince
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 506