Those responsible for Maina’s recall must be punished – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said Tuesday that all those found to be involved in the recall and reinstatement of the former Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina must be made to face appropriate consequences of their action.

National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi told newsmen at the APC secretariat that the incidence which has attracted wide public debate was a big embarrassment to the party and the government.

He was however quick to defend the Failure of the President to act on the report of the Osinbajo committee that investigated allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

He said “We are all shocked like any other person. It is almost unbelievable that such thing can happen. However, we are all delighted that President Buhari has taken very decisive and punitive action against those that are involved. We are also delighted that he has ordered full scale investigation into the circumstances the led to this individual being reinstated into the public office.

“We believe as a party that whoever was part of this or found to be part of this must face appropriate consequences because it is an embarrassment to the party, government and it is unacceptable.”

On the failure of the president to act on the previous reports on his table and the guarantee that he will act on the outcome of investigation into the recall of Maina, he said: “I cannot comment on this because it is the same President that has taken decisive action on this that still have the other reports. In his wisdom, he must have a reason and unless we know those reasons, we cannot come to conclusions that he has not acted.

“We have to be willing to admit that in his judgement, he does not have all the facts because we are not sitting in that chair. We have no more doubt in our minds that the President will do what is necessary and do what is right. But he does not have to act because everybody wants him to act. He has to exercise the best judgement at all time.

“So, if we are satisfied that he is acting in the best interest of the nation, definitely we cannot continue to insinuate that he will shield these people. He was the one who ordered that the investigation be carried out and he is the one who ordered that the SGF and NIA boss be removed from the office and we have not heard that they have returned to their duty post. So, definitely action will be taken on them. I think we should just be kind and wait for Mr. President to action on that before we come to the conclusion that he has not acted.”

He dismissed calls for the party to set up an independent investigation, saying “why should the party set up an independent investigation team as if it is not our government. There is no need to set up one because it is our government. The President as the leader of the party is not independent of the party. We are confident that the President will do what is necessary.”

