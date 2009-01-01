Home | News | General | After raids on Maina's properties, CSOs urge EFCC to focus on IGP Idris

- Nigeria's Inspector General of Police (IGP) is facing one of the most challenging times of his career

- The IGP has been mentioned in various scandals by Senator Isa Misau, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker from Bauchi state

- Calls for the resignation or sack of the police boss are growing louder by the day

A coalition of civil society organizations have called on the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), to immediately conduct thorough investigation into heaps of allegations raised against the IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Isa Missau.

In a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday, October 24, the group, under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Justice and Equity, (COALITION- JE), also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, set up an independent committee to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

The group comprises members of Lawyers Integrity Crusade Network, National Youth Council of Nigeria, National Association of Nigerian Students, Niger Delta Parliament and NEPAD Youth Nigeria.

IGP Idris is facing the toughest period of his career.

They demanded that “IGP Idris immediately resigns honourably from his office, considering his inability to respond to allegations raised against him.

“In addition to the ongoing public hearing by the Senate, the presidency should immediately set up an independent executive committee to thoroughly investigate and unravel the truth behind the allegations raised against IGP Idris by Senator Misau.”

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Comrade Edime Amade said: “In view of the foregoing atrocities committed by IGP Idris, we strongly feel that his continuous occupation of office no longer serves the best interest of the poor masses and the new Nigeria which is anchored on integrity, transparency and discipline.”

The group also used the opportunity to call on the Nigerian police to vacate the headquarters pf the Peace Corps of Nigeria in the interest of peace, justice and fairness.

They lambasted the Nigerian Police for misleading the Federal High Court and the Nigerian populace about the activities of the Corps.

They specifically referred to affidavits deposed to by one Sgt. Philip Tumba and filed at the Federal High Court on Monday, 23rd, on behalf of the Police.

NAIJ.com gathered that in the said affidavits, the Police denied sealing off Peace Corps office.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has threatened to sue IGP Idris for ordering her arrest over a story she did few months back.

Olunloyo, who is also the daughter of a former governor, had done a story alleging that actress Iyabo Ojo and Pastor David Ibiyeomie were in an amorous relationship.

Olunloyo claims that the IGP allegedly received the sum of N1 billion from Pastor Ibiyeomie to arrest her.

She demanded an apology from the IGP or be prepared to meet her in court.

