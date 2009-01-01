Home | News | General | 6 major decisions made during Buhari's visit to Turkey

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, October 22 returned to Abuja after a successful four-day working visit to Ankara and Istanbul in Turkey.

NAIJ.com reported that the president’s official aircraft which took off from Ataturk airport, Istanbul, at about 12pm (Turkish time), landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 4.05pm.

While in Ankara, Buhari was hosted by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyeb Erdogan, for “a fairly long one-on-one meeting’’, on Thursday, October 19, before the bilateral meeting that involved their ministers and members of their delegations.

Below are the key highlights of his visit:

1. Security

Nigeria and Turkey agreed to partner in fighting international crimes, including the smuggling of illicit arms and banned substances.

2. Refugees

Nigeria and Turkey discussed the possibilities of collaboration in handling Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

3. Aviation

On the area of civil aviation, Turkey made a case for a Turkish Company interested in bidding for the concession of the Abuja Airport. Turkey also made a request for increased air transportation slots for Turkish Airlines.

4. Trade and Investment

On the issue of trade and investment, President Buhari and Recep Tayyip Erdogan individually outlined ways to increase the size of trade and investment between Nigeria and Turkey.

5. Education and health matters

The Nigerian delegation accepted an offer by the Turkish government to support the Maarif Organization for Education to set up schools and hospitals in Nigeria.

6. Defence

Nigeria and Pakistan agreed to strengthen the defence and military cooperation initiated by them a few years ago.

President Buhari held a bilateral meeting with Pakistani PM Shahid Khakan Abbasi, in Istanbul and the two countries agreed to revamp the Nigeria-Pakistan Joint Commission. President Buhari also met with President Alpha Conde of Guinea.

