We won’t abuse our powers, Makarfi tells PDP members

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi has pledged to adhere strictly to the powers bestowed on the committee at the convention held in Port-Harcourt in 2016.

He stated this Tuesday while playing host to eight national chairmanship aspirants in his office at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja. Ahmed Makarfi

According to him, the party at the Port-Harcourt convention zoned the Presidency and national chairmanship positions to the north and south respectively, stressing that the agreement remains sacrosanct.

“I want to make one thing categorically clear about an insinuation.

“Some people think that I as chairman of the caretaker committee should assume the power that we don’t have. We have no power beyond the convention and I want to remind all of us that the only thing convention did was to zone two positions and as chairman of caretaker committee, you cannot go beyond that.

“To assume that the chairman of the caretaker committee can exercise power that he doesn’t have, and start dishing out orders; that will be undemocratic and will have no basis or foundation in our constitution,” he told the aspirants who all nodded approvingly.

Speaking on behalf of other aspirants at the end of the meeting which lasted over two hours, Chief Olabode George said the contest is largely a family affair and not a matter of life and death.

“We had a very useful meeting with the caretaker committee. We agreed that we will remain civil and educate our followers because it is a family contest. It is not a matter of life and death,” he told reporters

He further disclosed the readiness of all aspirants to remain friendly throughout the contest, adding that there would be no bickering of any sort.

“We have agreed and you can see us now holding our hands. There is no quarrel, let the best man wins. That is the spirit of the party, that is the spirit we are sending to the public because we want to win the minds and hearts of the public that we are better managers.

On whether a consensus arrangement would be arrived for the national chairmanship, George was evasive, saying however that the PDP is bigger than an individual.

“Whatever it is, whether consensus or not, we are moving together as a team. The party is bigger than any individual. No body will be aggrieved,” he added.

He also counselled their respective supporters and followers to learn from the symbolic holding of hands by all the aspirant, saying: “If they can see us holding our hands, it will send a message. It is a family affairs, it is not a matter of life and death. It is not an enemy versus enemy. We are friends.

The eight aspirants present at the meeting were former Deputy National Chairman (South),Chief Olabode George, ex- Minister of Education, Professor Tunde Adeniran, erstwhile Minister of Youths and Sports, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, two-time governor of Ogun State,Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Media mogul, Raymond Dokpesi, former PDP governorship aspirant, Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje, ex- Acting National Chairman Uche Secondus and ex- Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja.

