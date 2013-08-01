Home | News | General | Anambra poll: Eschew violence, APC cautions governorship candidates

By Enyim Enyim

Onitsha—The media campaign council of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has advised all the governorship candidates for the November 18 election to eschew campaign of calumny to avoid violence in Anambra State.

A sub-committee chairman of the council, Mr. Azuka Okwuosa while briefing newsmen at the Tony Nwoye campaign office, Awka further cautioned that candidates should address issues rather than discussing persons at their electioneering campaigns.

“It is regrettable that some mischievous politicians in their campaigns say that APC is an Hausa party. APC is not an Hausa party. All the candidates contesting this election are all from Anambra State”

Importantly, he cautioned the youths not to allow themselves to be used to cause violence by some selfish and desperate politicians during the campaigns and the election proper.

“APC at the state level is prepared and set to sweep the November 18, 2017 poll. We have seen the candidates and Tony Nwoye is the candidate to beat. We are optimistic that given his pedigree, he will deliver Anambra State and will give the people full blast democracy.”

According to Okwuosa, Nwoye had the ability to reconnect the people of Anambra to the centre.

“The APC has a manifesto that offers Anambra people good governance. We are battle-ready and we will win the election landslide come November 18.”

Okwuosa said the APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari had within the short period in office busied itself with righting the wrongs of the past administrations, adding that it was during the Buhari government that the Enugu/Onitsha and Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressways got attention.

