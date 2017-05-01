Home | News | General | Court fixes Nov 1 to hear suit by demoted SAN

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Jabi, yesterday, fixed November 1 to begin hearing on a suit by Mr. Beluolisa Nwofor whose Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, rank was withdrawn by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC.

The LPPC had on June 23, stripped Nwofor of the prestigious SAN rank over his alleged involvement in act of judicial misconduct.

The committee, in a statement that was signed by its Secretary, Mr. Ahmed Gambo Saleh, said it took the decision to withdraw the rank from Nwofor at the end of its 126th general meeting that held in Abuja on June 22.

The action followed a petition the Court of Appeal lodged against the senior lawyer who played key role in series of litigations that heralded the Ondo State governorship election.

He represented a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state that rooted for the emergence of Mr. Jimoh Ibrahim as gubernatorial candiate of the party.

The litigants had aside accusing the appellate court panel of collecting bribe, equally joined the justices as parties in an appeal that was later dismissed by the Supreme Court.

While dismissing the appeal, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen awarded cost totalling about N9million against the litigants, stressing that Nwufor must pay the money from his own pocket.

Shortly afterwards, the LPPC withdrew Nwufor’s SAN rank.

