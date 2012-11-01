Home | News | General | Herdsmen demand N25m ransom for Omafuaire’s release

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI—THE herdsmen that kidnapped octogenarian Chief James Omafuaire, his wife and customer at his Ikpeshi Quarry site in Akoko-Edo Local Area of Edo State are demanding N25 million for his release.

Omafuaire, the elder brother of Vanguard Newspaper Senior Photo-Journalist, Akpokona Omafuaire, was kidnapped along with his wife, Victoria, and a customer, but later released the wife.

The kidnappers called Charles Omafuaire, his son, Monday night, demanding N25 million ransom to release the octogenarian. Christy Omafuaire Atie, who confirmed the ransom demand to Vanguard.

She begged Police authorities to swing into action to rescue her father, while appealing to the herdsmen to reduce the demand.

Omafuaire was supervising his workers at his quarry site in Ikpeshi near Auchi, when the armed herdsmen kidnapped him, his wife and a customer.

The 80-year-old victim, who hails from Akperhe-Olomu in Ughelli South Local Govern-ment Area of Delta State, is a retired Superintendent of Police and former Divisional Police Officer, Igarra.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General