Abductors of 4 Britons demand N200m ransom from British govt

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—The abductors of the four Britons at Enekorogha community, Delta State, on October 13, have contacted the British government with a ransom demand of N200 million for their release.

The Britons— Dr. David Donavan, Shirley Donavan, Alana and Tyan— are members of The New Foundations, a humanitarian organisation with head office in the United Kingdom.

They had been embarking on free medical care and religious activities in the community when they were abducted.

A security source at the state Police Command disclosed to Vanguard yesterday that the abductors have opened a channel of communication with the British government for the release of the victims.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Though I cannot give you much details on the case, negotiations, headed by a British/Nigerian, who has been staying in the Niger Delta, is ongoing.

“Investigations have pinpointed one Karowei, an indigene of the area, as the head of the gang. The militant are making a demand of N200 million as ransom for their release.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said earlier that four persons had been arrested in connection with the incident.

