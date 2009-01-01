Home | News | General | Buhari’s anti-corruption war has failed - PDP Governors

They likened the fight against corruption by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner.

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum who is also the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, spoke on behalf of his colleagues at the party’s 76th National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The PDP governors accused the Federal Government of being corrupt and urged members of the party to continue with their criticism of the ruling party, saying “if we don’t expose them, nobody will do so.”

Fayose added, ”The ruling party (the APC) is now in many scandals, we have to raise our voices up to expose them. Armed robbers calling people thieves, who are the armed robbers now?

“Buhari’s anti-corruption fight is like Satan calling Judas Iscariot a sinner.”

He appealed to members of the party to ensure that the December 9 national elective convention succeeds.

“The last national convention was applauded; I want to believe that this one will be the same. In this convention, there will be no winner and no loser, but in all, the party must win. The fact that you did not win should not make you decide to destroy the party,” he added.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Ahmed Makarfi, said all the states where caretaker committees were needed had been inaugurated.

“It is only in Ogun State that the party has a senator with antics that we are having issues . Our party also disciplined some members especially those from Anambra State,” he added.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, Walid Jibrin, also begged the members of the party to remain loyal.

He said this was the only way through which the party could reclaim the government it lost in 2015.

Jibrin said, “It is only by accident that the ruling party has come to be and therefore by the grace of almighty Allah, we shall reclaim our status and rebuild Nigeria again.

“If there is going to be election today, there is no state that the PDP will not win.

“Now that we have won the case against Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, we must sincerely start to rebuild the PDP. We must shun all forms of impunity and godfatherism.

“In the PDP, we must treat ourselves as equal always by respecting the dignity of individuals, dynamism of leadership, the supremacy and decision of the party. Leaders must be fair umpires.

“We should never do anything to harm our loyal party men and women who labour to keep the PDP together.

“The success of our party convention will depend on our unity and love for this party as the outcome is going to determine our success or the death of our party as every Nigerian is waiting for the PDP to come back and rule Nigeria again.

“Therefore, we should not begin to adopt people without seriously adhering to the rule and regulations of the party.”

The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, said he was happy with the quality of persons aspiring to lead the party.

He told the gathering that the PDP Senate Caucus met with the national chairmanship aspirants on Monday night.

