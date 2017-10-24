Home | News | General | Another deadly blow to Boko Haram members as Nigerian troops carry out major offensive against terrorists in Borno (photos)

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded a major success against Boko Haram insurgents in parts of Borno state, NAIJ.com understands.

The success was recorded by the troops on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 in what the army described as one of the best in the outing of troops of 3 Battalion, 22 Brigade of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

READ ALSO: PDP governors mock Buhari, APC over series of scandals rocking Nigeria

“The unit, in conjunction with gallant 22 Mobile Strike team accompanied by some Civilian JTF, based on credible information, carried out offensive operations at suspected Boko Haram terrorists’ hide-outs at Mogola, Ngaiwa, Tongule and Warsele villages in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno state.

Some of the rescued victims of Boko Haram insurgents. Credit: Sani Usman

“The operation, which was supported by the Nigerian Air Force, was very successful in achieving its objectives,” a statement from Sani Usman, army spokesperson, said.

According to the statement, the troops discovered and destroyed the Boko Haram terrorists logistics base and workshop at Ngaiwa, the factory where Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) are made at Tongule and rescued 85 persons held hostages by the terrorists in the villages.

One of the vehicles destroyed by the troops. Credit Sani Usman

“The gallant troops neutralized 11 Boko Haram terrorists, recovered 1 gun truck, four already prepared suic*de vests, various IED making materials, three dane guns, 1 barretta pistol and 22 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

"They also recovered five motorcycles and 13 bicycles and a wheelbarrow,” the statement added.

Some members of the troops after the successful confrontation. Credit: Sani Usman

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a Nigerian Air Force jet destroyed Boko Haram camps in Konduga area of Borno state in the northeast part of the country.

The Air Force confirmed the operation in a brief statement on Saturday, October 21.

Boko Haram abducted my husband and the Gov't forgot about him - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General