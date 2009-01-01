Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari postpones FEC meeting
Despite EFCC saga, associates celebrate Patience Jonathan at 52
See moment 257 stranded Nigerians in Libya returned to Lagos in a chartered aircraft (photos)

Breaking: President Buhari postpones FEC meeting



  • 2 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was supposed to hold on Wednesday, October 25.

The presidency in a statement via twitter stated that the meeting will now hold on Thursday, October 26.

It said the agenda of the meeting on Thursday Oct 26 is the budget 2018 which is currently being finalised.

See the tweet form the presidency below:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505