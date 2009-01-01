Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari postpones FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was supposed to hold on Wednesday, October 25.

The presidency in a statement via twitter stated that the meeting will now hold on Thursday, October 26.

It said the agenda of the meeting on Thursday Oct 26 is the budget 2018 which is currently being finalised.

Source: Naij.com

