See moment 257 stranded Nigerians in Libya returned to Lagos in a chartered aircraft (photos)

- Less than a month after 138 Nigerians voluntarily returned from Libya, the federal government has recieved another 257 citizens earlier stranded in the country

- Libya has become a very volatile country for migrating Nigerians

- As they landed in Lagos, the returnees were urged to see how they could make a positive use of themselves

A total of 257 Nigerians returned from Libya late Tuesday, October 24, NAIJ.com has learnt.

A statement received by NAIJ.com said: “The aircraft touched down at 9:20 pm.

“The returnees comprise 241 females, two children and one infant and four males.”

The returnees, who had been stranded in Libya, landed the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos in a chartered Airbus A330-200 flight with Registration number 5A- LAT.

Some of the returnees. Credit: FG

The statement added that more flights are expected on the October 26 and 31.

The returnees were profiled by the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and IDPs and other relevant government agencies.

“The commission continues to urge our country women and men to desist from any form of Irregular migration,” the statement said.

Receiving them on behalf of the federal government, the zonal coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency in charge of Southwest, Suleiman Yakubu, enjoined the returnees to embrace the change mantra of the federal government.

He urged them to make the best use of their lives as they would never be treated as second-class citizens in their own country.

NAIJ.com reported earlier that 138 Nigerians on September 3, returned from Libya after being stranded there for months.

The returnees voluntary returned home with the help of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

