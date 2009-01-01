Home | News | General | Maina’s recall discloses disjointed state of government -Shehu Sani

- Senator Shehu Sani has spoken on the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, into service

- Sani said Maina’s reinstatement into the federal civil service has left Nigerians to question how President muhammadu Buhari intends to achieve the objectives of his anti-corruption war

- He, however, said it is unfortunate that many things have not changed despite the promise of change

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna central in the National Assembly, said the recall of Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, has lent credence to the disjointed state of government in the country.

Sani said he believed that Maina’s reinstatement into the federal civil service has left Nigerians to question how the federal government intends to achieve the objectives of its anti-corruption war.

The lawmaker made this known on Tuesday, October 24, when he featured on Channels Television’s Politics anchored by Seun Okinbaloye.

He said: “What is clear in the whole of these is the very fact that things have not actually changed very much in the very sense that if a man who has an issue to settle with morality, with sanity could at these very times be re-invited or recalled, then moral issues certainly were raised and is also a revelation of the discord and the disjointed state of government as it is now.”

The development, according to him, also reveals “the very fact that some persons are behind the scene wielding very strong powers to which their wielding of power is directly in contradiction with what the President stands for, believes in, and advertises as the moral principles of his government.

“It is of concern today that like I’ve said in my tweets – corruption was being hoisted under an umbrella and today is being swept under the carpet in the very sense that many things have not changed despite the promise of change.

“It is worrying for the fact that there are so many expectations, so many hopes and opportunities for us to cleanse the system; it is very clear that corruption is becoming a cat with nine lives”.

The lawmaker said an order was raised by one of his colleagues during Tuesday’s plenary where the attention of the Senate was brought to the issue of Maina and a decision was taken to set up an ad hoc committee.

Despite the order issued by President Buhari to investigate the recall, Sani stressed the need for Nigerians to understand the separate responsibilities of the executive and the legislative arms of government.

He explained that the Senate intends to investigate the circumstances on how Maina returned to the country and those who were responsible for his recall.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the senator spoke about the intrigues that surrounded the recall of a former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms task team, Abdulrasheed Maina, in the civil service.

Source: Naij.com

