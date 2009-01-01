Home | News | General | BREAKING: Jonathan, Dasuki absent in court over Metuh’s trial

- Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki were absent at court over Metuh's trial

- Olisa Metuh is facing corruption charges leveled against him by the EFCC

- The court had ordered the former president to appear before it on Wednesday as one of the witnesses to Metuh

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki were absent in court on Wednesday, October 25 as the hearing in the trial of a former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, resumed before the Federal High Court in Abuja

Punch reports that Jonathan’s absence from court could be because of inability of the court bailiff to serve him with the court’s subpoena on Tuesday, October 24.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Department of State Service in whose custody Dasuki is detained has yet to produce the ex-NSA in court.

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang had announced in court on Tuesday, October 24, that he had, on Monday, October 23, issued a subpoena to be served on Jonathan.

But a court registrar told the judge during the Tuesday’s proceedings that the court bailiff had yet to serve the former President with the subpoena.

Also on Tuesday, the judge heard an application filed by Dasuki praying for an order setting setting aside the subpoena issued on him.

But the judge, who fixed Wednesday (today) for his ruling on Dasuki’s motion, had ordered that both the ex-NSA must appear in court on Wednesday (today).

The two men were summoned by the court upon an application by Metuh requesting that they be ordered to testify in his defence with respect to the sum of N400m which he was said to have received fraudulently from the Office of the NSA in 2014.

The court is now delivering ruling on Dasuki’s motion.

