Nigerian Air Force begins intensive day and night bombardment of Boko Haram positions (video)

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has bombed some Boko Haram targets in the northeast as it commenced Operation Ruwan Wuta II.

The operation which began on October 23 is part of efforts by the air force to further decimate the ability of the insurgents to freely operate in the country.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya in a statement on Wednesday, October 25, stated that the operation is essentially an intensive day and night aerial bombardment that is designed to rain significant fire on freshly discovered hideouts of the terrorist.

He said on the first day of the operation, the NAF conducted several air interdiction missions in the northeast, including one on a location in Garin Maloma.

The spokesperson disclosed that the attack on the Boko Haram positions was carried out based on previous intelligence reports, gathered through Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions by NAF ISR platforms which had revealed the presence of a large number of terrorists in some dispersed structures in Garin Maloma.

He said acting on the intelligence, two Alpha Jet aircraft were then dispatched to attack the settlement of the insurgents with bombs.

“Consequently, the location was attacked, in succession, by two Alpha Jet aircraft. The first Alpha Jet aircraft attacked the settlement with bombs, which destroyed the targeted structures and caused fire around the structures where the BHTs were hiding, sending a few survivors scampering for safety.

The second Alpha Jet aircraft, which strafed the area with rockets, subsequently took out some of the fleeing BHT survivors," he said.

The spokesperson said similar Boko Haram locations in places such as Arra and Boboshe, amongst others, were successfully attacked by the NAF Mi-17 helicopter and the newly acquired Mi-35M helicopter.

Meanwhile, a report by Daily Trust indicates that about 411 members of the Boko Haram sect were killed in an air strike carried out by the Nigerian military on Saturday, October 21.

According to the report, the airstrike was carried out in remote areas in the northern part of Borno state.

The report quoted local hunters and members of the Civilian JTF saying the airstrike took place around forested areas in Gudumbali village.

