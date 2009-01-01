Home | News | General | Buhari didn't take any picture with Maina - Presidency

- President Buhari's spokesperson explained that the president never took a picture with Abdulrasheed Maina

- The presidency said the man in the picture being circulated about as Maina is Ado Garba Doguwa Alhassan

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied allegations that he took a picture with Abdulrasheed Maina who is currently embroiled in a N2billion fraud scandal and wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement released by President Buhari's senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the presidency said the man in the picture with the president is not Maina but Hon. Ado Garba Doguwa Alhassan, the chief whip of the Federal House of Representatives.

READ ALSO: PDP governors mock Buhari, APC over series of scandals rocking Nigeria

The statement read: "Disclaimer: There is a photograph all over the social media of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Hon. Ado Garba Doguwa Alhassan being mistaken to be the embattled ex-chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The picture President Buhari took with Senate President Bukola Saraki and Ado Garba Doguwa who is being mistaken for Maina. Photo source: Garba Shehu

"Hon. Doguwa is the chief whip of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano state.

"Hon. Doguwa represented the speaker of the House of Representatives at the special Jummat prayers to mark the nation's 57th year anniversary at the Presidential Villa weeks ago.

"The speaker could not attend the event because he is a Christian. Please be guided!"

Recall that Maina, who is allegedly involved in a N2billion scam and was on the run was recently announced as the director of the ministry of interior, an appointment that has caused a lot of controversy.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has stated that he acted in public interest in recommending the recall and promotion of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina.

Malami made the comment during an interview on Tuesday, October 24.

The minister however said he would rather respond to the avalanche of allegations against him when he formally appears before the Senate, which had summoned him to speak on his role in the entire saga.

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General