Home | News | General | ‘How govt can educate youths on danger of violence’

By Fredrick Okopie

Sustaining Peace and Security in the sub-region was the theme of this year’s presentation organised in Lagos, by Shalom Vineyard Initiative, SVI, to proffer lasting solution to the incessant crisis confronting countries in West Africa.

Speaking at the event, former Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, Professor Bola Akinterinwa, told participants from selected secondary schools across the state that education was a major tool through which government could inform youth the dangers of violence.

He said: “The first thing government can do is general enlightenment programme to let youths know the implications of violence, that it is easy to resort to violence but it is not easy to address the problems.

“Secondly, there is the need to promote interpersonal relationships, particularly through citizens’ diplomacy and people to people relationship. Let there be people to people relationship to compliment citizens diplomacy, I think it will go a long way.”

Speaking on the number of participants, he said: “I think that even if there are few, that is where the media comes in, with the media if fully represented alone, that goes a very long way, the constitution mandates the media to monitor political governance and to put government on the check to ensuch that there is good governance.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General