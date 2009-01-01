Home | News | General | Delta govt owing contractors over N100bn —Edevbie

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Commissioner for Finance, Mr David Edebvie, yesterday said the state government was owing contractors over N100 billion, admitting that the government has not made good progress dealing with the issue of debt owed contractors, particularly those between one million and two million naira.

Speaking during a press briefing for the breakdown of the 2018 budget coordinated by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Patrick Ukah, in Asaba, Edevbie said: “I cannot give you a specific figure right now but it is something in the neighbourhood of N100 billion. If you recall, when I did my briefing, I think it was in December last year, it was about that figure. We have paid down some of it but of course, we now brought in new contracts that we are owing.

“I must admit, I am not very happy with the progress we have made with respect to dealing with these contractors particularly the smaller ones that we owe N1 million or N2 million. I am not happy, but at the last budget session, the governor made a specific provision like N500 million to deal with the smaller contractors under N5 million that is in the budget.”

Saying that the state government has so far received N33.5 billion as Paris Club refunds, Edevbie explained that N7 billion was given to local governments as their share of the money while N12.6 billion was used to pay salaries and pensions.

According to him, N14 billion was used for capital projects, arguing that the Paris Club money, which was as a result of over deductions since 1995, actually belonged to the states and local government councils.

Edevbie said: “The money was actually taken from us since 1995 and now they are returning it without interest. And the Federal Government never directed that it should be used for salaries and pensions. The decision to spend part of the money on salary actually came from the governors.

“There was a meeting at the Federal Ministry of Finance where our governor was one of the five governors privileged to be at that meeting. It was at that meeting that some governors said much of the money should be spent on salaries. Some other governors also said that they made promises to the people during their campaigns and it will be good to use part of the money in execution of projects.

“As you can see, Delta spent 58 per cent in addressing salaries and pensions, and 42 per cent on capital projects.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General