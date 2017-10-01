FUPRE Bill: Stop bickering, Onuesoke charges Oboro, Omo-Agege
Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has advised Hon Evelyn Oboro, member representing Uvwie/Sapele/Okpe constituency of Delta State in the House of Representatives, and the senator representing Delta Central District in the National Assembly, Ovie Omo-Agege, to stop their media bickering over the bill establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, FUPRE, Delta State, which was recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Onuesoke, who gave the advice in Warri, Delta State while addressing newsmen on the issue, said both parties do not need to claim credit over the bill establishing the university because they were elected to represent the people of Delta Central in the National Assembly, arguing that if they were not elected they would not have got the opportunity to pass the bill.
The former Delta State governorship aspirant argued that any other person who is voted into the National Assembly can do whatever both parties are doing presently in the National Assembly, as such it is wrong for any of them to claim intellectual credit.
“We need to understand a few things regarding the Act that establishes a university. There will always be a visitation panel report which outlines things required to be put in place to make the institution to be of good standing globally. One of those requirements is an Act of parliament.”
