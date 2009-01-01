Home | News | General | Egbema youths insist on producing Warri North council chairman

By Gabriel Enogholase

EGBEMA Youth Progressive Foundation, EYPF, Egbema Kingdom, in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, has threatened that there will be no election in the area in January 2018, if the Egbema people are not allowed to produce the next council chairman.

A statement in Benin, yesterday, by the President of the group, Mr. Miyenpirigha Ebidouwei, called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, to do the needful by resolving the tussle between the Ijaw and Itsekiri in the area over who should produce the next local government chairman among the two tribes before the issue is blown out of proportion.

The group said that while the local government belongs to the Ijaw and Itsekiri, for over 26 years only the Itsekiri have been occupying the sensitive positions and political offices to the detriment of the Ijaw.

According to the statement, “the Egbema Ijaw are not prepared to go back on their word. Therefore, any attempt by the Itsekiri to allot to us the position of the vice-chairman will not be accepted.”

