Always take your children for immunization on time– Expert urges parents

A Pediatric Doctor, Juliet Ochi, has urged parents and caregivers to always take their children and wards for immunisation on time for the prevention of infectious diseases.

Ochi, who is with the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH), Parklane in Enugu, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday.

The pediatrician said that immunisation was one of the most important and potent means of preventing childhood mortality.

She said that the exercise meant administering of vaccines to someone either orally or through injection; adding that the vaccine stimulated one’s immune system and protected the body from future infection.

According to her, a child is considered fully immunised if he or she has received vaccines such as Bacilli Calmatte Guerin (BCG) and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), Diphetaria Pertusis; Tetanus, Yellow Fever, Measles and Hipatitis B.

“Do not use religion or ethnicity to deny children of their rights to life by rejecting the administering of vaccine on them. Do not listen to people that peddle unfounded and negative rumours about vaccination in any form or guise’’.

NAN

