Home | News | General | Nigeria’s GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016
Always take your children for immunization on time– Expert urges parents
49 Year Old Abuja Civil Servant Exposes New Breakthrough solution that Helped Him Last 35minutes In Bed, Cure Infections And Weak Erections

Nigeria’s GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016



  • 3 hours 40 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the Gross Domestic Product in real terms dellined in the third and fourth quarters of 2016.

The NBS made  this known  in its “Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report on Expenditure and Income Approach for the third and fourth quarter of 2016 released in Abuja.

According to the report, the decline followed the negative growth trend from the first half of 2016.

It explained  that the household consumption and government consumption expenditures led to the decrease in GDP in both the third and fourth quarter of the year under review.

The bureau,however, stated that a strong recovery in growth in net exports, particularly in the fourth quarter helped to stem the decline.

According to the report, the National Disposable Income recorded a strong growth in comparison to the GDP in the second half of 2016 in real terms.

This it said was partly as a result of increases in other net transfers from the rest of the World .

The report stated that Year on Year growth in Domestic Compensation of Employees in real terms declined.

The bureau further said that the operating surplus declined in the third and fourth quarters but grew overall in real terms in 2016.

NAN

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Nigeria’s GDP records decline in Q3 and Q4 2016
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505