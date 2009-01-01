Home | News | General | PDP holds national convention December 9 to elect national chairman, others

- The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a date for its forthcoming convention

- The elective convention of the opposition party will hold at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

- The party’s spokesperson, Dayo Adeyeye said the National Executive Committee of the party has also approved party election guidelines for 2017 Congresses and national convention

The National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed that it's elective convention will hold on Saturday, December 9.

NAIJ.com gathered that Dayo Adeyeye, the PDP National Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary, confirmed this on Tuesday, October 24, while addressing journalists after the 76th NEC meeting which held in Abuja.

Adeyeye said that the convention will hold at the Eagle Square, Abuja, adding that the proposed budget for the convention was also submitted for NEC consideration.

He said the party ”gave room to new entrants from Anambra and Oyo states to contest.”

The party's spokesman also added that Abiodun Olujimi, a senator from Ekiti state had dragged Governor Ayodele Fayose, before the committee for flouting portions of the party’s constitution.

According to an earlier report by NAIJ.com, the senators under the aegis of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus met in Abuja on Monday, October 23, to interview six candidates for the chairmanship position of the party.

The meeting was led by Senator Godswill Akpabio and was conducted in his house at Asokoro, Abuja.

The candidates in attendance were Bode George, Tunde Adeniran, Raymond Dokpesi, Gbenga Daniel, Uche Secondus and Jimi Agbaje.

