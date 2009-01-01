Home | News | General | Breaking: President Buhari postpones FEC meeting
Breaking: President Buhari postpones FEC meeting



- The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting has been postponed to Thursday October 26

- The agenda of the meeting is the budget 2018 which is currently being finalised

- The federal government discloses that it will take Nigeria between 5 and 30 years to repay the external loan which it is seeking approval for from the National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was supposed to hold on Wednesday, October 25.

The presidency in a statement via Twitter stated that the meeting will now hold on Thursday, October 26.

It said the agenda of the meeting on Thursday will be about the budget 2018 which is currently being finalised.

See the tweet form the presidency below:

