Home | News | General | Maina: You are demystifying the phenomenal brand called Muhammadu Buhari - Concerned Buharist writes open letter to president

- The news of the recall and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former head of the presidential task force on pension reforms has raised questions about the sincerity of the present administration

- Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari are worried about the president's silence despite all the corruption allegations leveled against his allies

- An open letter by one of the president's foot soldiers urged the president to wield the big stick before it's too late

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged to punish all those mentioned and found guilty of compromising their positions in the recall and promotion of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former head of the presidential task force on pension reforms.

Maina was sacked from the federal civil service in 2013 and was in 2015 placed on the wanted list of INTERPOL by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

In a rather bizarre twist, Maina was issued a letter of reinstatement dated Monday, October 2, by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

President Buhari's supporters are concerned about the president's inaction despite mounting evidence against some of his allies

The letter claimed Maina’s case was reviewed and that a decision was taken that he be reinstated.

The letter also indicated his new posting as acting director of the department of Human Resources at the ministry of interior.

The reinstatement was allegedly carried out on the instruction of the Attorney-General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), a close ally of the president.

Abdullahi O Haruna, on behalf of Concerned Buharists, writes an open letter to the president, urging him to sack all those involved within his government.

Read the letter below:

Dear Mr. President,

I am one of your unapologetic admirers. I went all the way to advocate for your emergence. I lost friendships and resources promoting your candidature. In fact, I named my son after you; I call him Muhammadu Buhari - all these I did because I wholeheartedly believe in you. Everyday I pray for your success, I pray for your good health - I spend energy defending your actions even in the face of obvious indefensible template.

I am dangerously linked to your person and ideology that I can take a bullet for you. However, recently manifestations from your desk has left me somewhat helpless and deflated. You are demystifying the phenomenal brand called Muhammadu Buhari. Laxity and overt complacency is taking over your fascinating antecedents. You are withering away your goodwill so fast.

Your 'democratic' stance is not helping the wheel of governance. You are leaving too a wide room for indolence. Your lieutenants are abusing responsibilities while you watch them in helpless mien. You give task without following them up, you give executive orders and they are left weak, non obeyed and dead. You don't bite, you don't gnash not to even talk of barking. You leave every inaction to fate forgetting that nothing works when in natural state.

The legs around you are motionless, they only move in the direction of their personal interests. They flaunt your orders, undermine your power and kill your vision. They are not anywhere in tandem with your vision. The only people that propagate your vision are die hard adherents like us, the rest are today's men responding to the pendulum of chance and opportunities.

My President, you must wake up and begin to bite, you may even crush in my own desire. Things are getting pretty bad because of your inaction. Allowing nepotism, corruption and impunity to thrive right under your nose is the worst calamity that can befall a nation. Your garment of honor and integrity is at the verge of being stained and shredded by the hawks around you. Allowing this to happen is a dent to our personality because we have sold you to high heavens, placing you over and above everyday mortals.

I still have this huge hope in your capacity to right the wrongs of governance. I want a rejuvenated you in the fight against corruption. Stop piling up reports on corrupt persons, stop using deodorant for looters and usurpers. Make known that which is hidden and increase the tempo of shaming the shamed. Like your breakthrough in security, economy, infrastructure, nip in the bud the ugly narratives of corruption, cabalism, nepotism and impunity.

Make me proud as a buharist, make me walk in raised shoulders, let your legacies be my pride. All these I ask not in mischief but in demonstration of my stance as a patriotic citizen.

Meanwhile, media reports indicates that despite being on the run after being declared wanted by the EFCC for alleged corruption, Maina was provided federal security cover.

According to the reports, Maina received protection from operatives of the Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service, while the secret police allegedly provided an accommodation for him.

