Home | News | General | PHOTOS: see what they did to some hoodlums after they were caught attempting to steal
Buhari’s anti-graft war has failed, say PDP governors
Melania Trump is lonely, obsessed with Michelle Obama - Chimamanda Adichie

PHOTOS: see what they did to some hoodlums after they were caught attempting to steal



  • 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Lol..see what they did to some hoodlums after they were caught attempting to steal
Three alleged hoodlums were tied upside down to a window after they were caught attempting to steal. The boys were caught by the area security and this is how they were interrogated...

Lol..see what they did to some hoodlums after they were caught attempting to steal

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

PHOTOS: see what they did to some hoodlums after they were caught attempting to steal
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505