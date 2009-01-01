Home | News | General | Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress (photos)
Check out ☑ top 10 types of sovereignty in politics
PDP national chairmanship slot was zoned to south not southwest - Makarfi declares

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress (photos)



  • 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Photos of a Nigerian bride has gone viral for her choice in wedding outfit

- The bride Queenneth shared the photos on her social media as she dazzled in black for her special day

- Unlike most brides, Queenneth chose to make a bold fashion statement with her colour of wedding dress

A newly wed bride named Queenneth has turned the mighty hands of wedding affairs to herself. The bold fashionista stepped out wearing a black dress for her wedding, leaving everyone asking questions about her choice.

READ ALSO: My bride price is N200 million, I'm waiting for a right man - Bobrisky reveals

Right from the days of Cinderella, every bride always picture themselves looking glamorous in a ball dress ranging from white to pink and other vibrant colours. It is however different for the bold Queenneth who wanted to try her hands on what she thought best for herself.

The bold bride rocked a black wedding dress as she tied the knot with her man in a fun-filled wedding ceremony. Not only did she wear a black dress, she made sure to be the center of attention on the special day with her special dancing moves.

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

To finish her look, she dazzled with a crown and chandelier earrings and a bold shoulder, flowery patch.

READ ALSO: Davido shares his thoughts on Peter Okoye’s new song

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

With her sparkly personality, many brides might follow this trend the latest Mrs might have started.

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier shared details of a Nigerian fashion designer who specializes in making wedding gowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Say something good about other tribes! on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress (photos)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505