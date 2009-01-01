Home | News | General | Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress (photos)

- Photos of a Nigerian bride has gone viral for her choice in wedding outfit

- The bride Queenneth shared the photos on her social media as she dazzled in black for her special day

- Unlike most brides, Queenneth chose to make a bold fashion statement with her colour of wedding dress

A newly wed bride named Queenneth has turned the mighty hands of wedding affairs to herself. The bold fashionista stepped out wearing a black dress for her wedding, leaving everyone asking questions about her choice.

READ ALSO: My bride price is N200 million, I'm waiting for a right man - Bobrisky reveals

Right from the days of Cinderella, every bride always picture themselves looking glamorous in a ball dress ranging from white to pink and other vibrant colours. It is however different for the bold Queenneth who wanted to try her hands on what she thought best for herself.

The bold bride rocked a black wedding dress as she tied the knot with her man in a fun-filled wedding ceremony. Not only did she wear a black dress, she made sure to be the center of attention on the special day with her special dancing moves.

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

To finish her look, she dazzled with a crown and chandelier earrings and a bold shoulder, flowery patch.

READ ALSO: Davido shares his thoughts on Peter Okoye’s new song

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

With her sparkly personality, many brides might follow this trend the latest Mrs might have started.

Nigerian bride breaks tradition and gets married in black wedding dress

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier shared details of a Nigerian fashion designer who specializes in making wedding gowns.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Say something good about other tribes! on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General