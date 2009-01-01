Home | News | General | Alleged runaway Maina’s troubles continue as minister instructs him to go face EFCC after his house was sealed

- Abdulrahman Dambazau, Nigeria's interior minister is asking Abdulrasheed Maina to submit himself to the EFCC

- Maina has reportedly been on the run since President Buhari ordered his sack

- Danbazzau, who is reportedly facing the wrath of the Senate over the scandal, gave the directive in a correspondence to the anti-graft agency

Embattled Abdulrasheed Maina, the former chairman of the Presidential Committee on Pension Reforms, now has more than he can chew as Abdulrahman Dambazau, the interior minister, has asked him to go submit himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Danbazzau, whom the Senate has ordered to be sacked, made the call to Maina, who is reported to have disappeared since President Muhammadu Buhari ordered for his sack over alleged corruption.

The Punch reports that the minister’s directive is part of the official correspondence sent to the EFCC by the interior ministry.

Earlier reports mentioned the minister as having a hand in the recall of Maina, who had allegedly been on the run after he was declared wanted. But Danbazzau has denied the allegation of being involved.

The report said the EFCC had written to the ministry asking that it makes Maina available for questioning as is the usual procedure for inviting senior government officials.

An EFCC source was quoted as saying: “The Ministry of Interior sent a letter to the EFCC on Tuesday informing the commission that it had mandated Maina to make himself available for questioning at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja.

“So far, Maina has not made himself available and we are still looking for him.”

The spokesperson to the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confirmed that the agency was still on the trail of Maina.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) demanded that all those involved in the reinstatement of Abdulrasheed Maina must be punished no matter how highly placed.

