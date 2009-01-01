Home | News | General | Breaking: Justice Bashir Sukola of Kaduna High Court is dead

- Justice Bashir Sukola of the Kaduna state High Court is dead

- Sukola was recently arrested by the Department of State Security

There are reports that Justice Bashir Sukola of the Kaduna state High Court died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 25.

It is yet unknown what led to the death of the justice who recently remanded a newspaper reporter, Luka Binniyat to Kaduna Maximum prison over allegation of false publication against Governor Nasir el-Rufai and his government.

Sukola became known nationwide last year when he was arrested along with some other justice by the operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Recall that in 2016, NAIJ.com reported that the operatives of the DSS on October 12, Wednesday, arrested Justice Sukola along with another Justice, Ladan Manir.

The two were arraigned in Kaduna state and taken to the DSS Headquarters in Abuja were they were questioned.

