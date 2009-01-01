Home | News | General | Presidency, Senate vow to pass 2018 budget in 2 months

- The presidency reveals plans to restore the budget calendar to January - December

- The Senate states that it is prepared to receive the 2018 budget and expedite its passage

- President Muhammadu Buhari postpones FEC meeting

The presidency and the Nigerian Senate have resolved to ensure the speedy passage of the 2018 budget.

The presidency in a tweet on Wednesday, October 25, said it was on course with plans to have the 2018 budget passed into law before the end of 2017.

The executive also stated that it planned to restore the budget calendar to January - December

See the tweet from the presidency below:

Similarly, the Senate has said it is prepared to receive the 2018 budget and expedite its passage.

See the tweet from the Senate below:

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has postponed the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was supposed to hold on Wednesday, October 25.

The presidency in a statement via Twitter stated that the meeting will now hold on Thursday, October 26.

It said the agenda of the meeting on Thursday will be about the budget 2018 which is currently being finalised.

