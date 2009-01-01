Home | News | General | Presidency, Senate vow to pass 2018 budget in 2 months
Presidency, Senate vow to pass 2018 budget in 2 months



- The presidency reveals plans to restore the budget calendar to January - December

- The Senate states that it is prepared to receive the 2018 budget and expedite its passage

- President Muhammadu Buhari postpones FEC meeting

The presidency and the Nigerian Senate have resolved to ensure the speedy passage of the 2018 budget.

The presidency in a tweet on Wednesday, October 25, said it was on course with plans to have the 2018 budget passed into law before the end of 2017.

The executive also stated that it planned to restore the budget calendar to January - December

