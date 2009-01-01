Home | News | General | Do you know what the longest name in the Bible is?

Have you ever found yourself thinking: what is the longest name in the Bible? These days, people are looking for fascinating answers about a lot of interesting things in Holy Book. If you are among the curious ones, then you definitely will appreciate the information prepared for you in our post. Keep reading to know who has the longest name in the Bible and what its meaning is.

The longest name in the Bible is Maher-Shalal-Hash-Baz. It can be found in the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 8

‘Moreover, the LORD said unto me, Take thee a great roll, and write in it with a man's pen concerning Mahershalalhashbaz. And I took unto me faithful witnesses to record, Uriah the priest, and Zechariah, the son of Jeberechiah. And I went unto the prophetess, and she conceived, and bare a son. Then said the LORD to me, Call his name Mahershalalhashbaz. For before the child shall have the knowledge to cry, my father, and my mother, the riches of Damascus and the spoil of Samaria shall be taken away before the king of Assyria’. Isaiah 8:1-4

Who was Mahershalalhashbaz?

Mahershalalhashbaz is a prophetic Hebrew name which means “He has made haste to the plunder!” or “Hurry to the spoils”. The name can be translated directly as “Speed the spoil and hasten the booty.”

Mahershalalhashbaz was the second child that was prophetically named in Isaiah. The first prophetic name child was Jesus in Isaiah 7:14. Mahershalalhashbaz was the son of Isaiah. He was born as a sign from God to Judah and Ahaz after Judah was attacked and defeated. The prophecy revealed the timeline in which Judah will defeat its enemies and plunder their goods.

Other Bible names that are long and hard to pronounce include Chushanrishathaim, Zaphnathpaaneah, Tilgathpilneser, and Berodachbaladan.

We hope this information has been helpful and has added to your knowledge of Bible names.

