14 Afghan asylum seekers deported from Germany arrive Kabul

Fourteen rejected Afghan asylum seekers deported from Germany arrived Kabul on Wednesday, the border police spokesman, Ajmal Faisi said.

He said that the plane from Leipzig-Halle airport in eastern Germany landed in Kabul at 6:45 a.m. (0215 GMT).

Official information from the German government on the flight and the passengers was not immediately available.

The deportation is the seventh since December 2016 after an agreement struck in October that year between the German government and Kabul.

A total of 128 people, mostly young men, have been deported since.

“It is the Afghan government that screwed us over,” Timor, a 21-year-old deportee from central Parwan province said after arriving in Kabul.

He said that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani allowed Afghan asylum seekers to be deported back to danger by signing a deal with Germany.

Timor said his case was rejected twice, “because they (German government) said that “I don’t have enough evidence to prove that I am in danger.”

The collective deportation was the second wave since the May truck bomb attack in the immediate vicinity of the German embassy in Kabul which killed 150 and wounded more than 300 others.

After the attack, the German authorities had limited deportations to Afghanistan on three groups: people suspected of terrorism by security authorities, criminal offenders and those who refuse to properly verify their identity.

“I don’t want to talk,” another deportee who refused to give his identity said.

He said that he was taken from prison and put on the plane bound for Afghanistan.

The deportee who didn’t specify the reason he was in jail, sat on a curb at Kabul airport and was holding his head in his hands while only wearing Afghan trousers, a thin white shirt and a light jacket.

Hussain Ahmadi, a 22-year-old deportee, who said he had gone to school in Munich, was taken by police from his home on Sunday.

Ahmadi, originally hailing from eastern Ghazni province, was born in Iran and, according to him, has never seen Afghanistan, a dangerous country where “he may be killed.”

He said none of his family members in Iran knew that he was deported.

“I am going to (western) Herat, where my brother-in-law is and then I’ll notify my family in Iran,” Ahmadi said.

Protesters from Germany and refugees from Afghanistan had protested at Leipzig-Halle airport before the flight departed.

Critics say Germany should not be sending Afghans back home while the security situation there deteriorates, with the Taliban launching an increasing number of attacks against civilians as well as government officials and security forces.

In the last week alone, 74 people were killed in attacks in Kabul.

NAN

