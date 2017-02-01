Home | News | General | ‘How neighbour butchered my father over power generator smoke’

By Onozure Dania

A 16-year-old prosecution witness, yesterday, told an Igbosere High Court in Lagos how his father was killed with a machete after complaining of smoke coming from a neighbour’s electric power generating set.

The teenager, who was led in evidence by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, said the defendant, Ibrahim Tijani, chopped off his late father’s leg and left hand with a cutlass he picked from a food vendor.

He said his late father had called the defendant to complain about the smoke from his generator was entering his room.

According to the boy, his father asked the defendant to change the position of the generator to stop the smoke from entering his room, but the defendant refused to do so.

He narrated: “My father had to push the generator away from its former position. The defendant fought with my father. When the defendant was cutting my father with cutlass, I pleaded with him not to kill my father, but he refused to listen to me.”

The defendant, Tijani, who resided in an uncompleted building with the deceased at Okun in Ajah area of Lagos, was first arraigned on January 21, 2016, on a count charge of murder preferred against him by Lagos State, and he pleaded not guilty.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, adjourned the case until November 1 for continuation of trial.

