Home | News | General | BBC, NYT, others barred from covering China standing committee presentation
PLSG decries increase of women in drug abuse, child trafficking
U.S. lacks needed quality intelligence to successfully target Taliban – Ex-Canadian Diplomat

BBC, NYT, others barred from covering China standing committee presentation



  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Journalists from the BBC, The Economist, the Financial Times, The Guardian and the New York Times, were all on Wednesday barred from attending the official presentation of China’s new leadership team.

A move the local foreign correspondents club described as “a punishment.”

“The presentation of the new Politburo Standing Committee was a high profile news event and therefore it was “hard to avoid the conclusion that these media organisations have been singled out to send a message.

“Using media access as a tool to punish journalists whose coverage the Chinese authorities disapprove of is a gross violation of the principles of press freedom,” the Foreign Correspondents Club of China (FCC) said.

The BBC’s China editor Carrie Gracie said that no official reason was given “but unofficially journalists were told their reporting was to blame.”

“A sign of China’s growing determination to control the message at home and abroad,” Gracie said.

“Maybe someone didn’t get Xi Jinping’s 68-pg memo on dawn of more open, confident ‘new era’?,” the Financial Times’ Beijing bureau chief Tom Mitchell tweeted.

President Xi Jinping told reporters who did attend the meeting that “lavish praise” from others was not needed, however “objective reporting and constructive suggestions” were welcome, the official Xinhau news agency reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BBC, NYT, others barred from covering China standing committee presentation
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 505