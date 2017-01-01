Home | News | General | Metuh’s N400m fraud trial: It will be “judicial anarchy” to hear Dasuki … – Justice Abang
The application by Sambo Dasuki, ex National Security Adviser who was asking the court to set aside the subpoena directing him to appear in court to testify on behalf of Mr. Olisa Metuh former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party was struck out by the Federal High Court in Abuja Wedneday.

Metuh and Dasuki

The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in his rulling said was a “judicial anarchy” to hear Dasuki’s application on merit.

He also said that if he Dasuki was dissatisfied, he should know what to do and where to go, but certainly not this court.

Also President Goodluck Jonathan who was subpoena Justice Okon Abang yesterday, refused to appear before him today.

More details soon

