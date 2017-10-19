Home | News | General | Breaking: Wife of Abu Shekau reportedly killed as Nigeria Air Force bombs Boko Haram base

A strike carried out by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) may have resulted in the death of the wife of the most wanted Boko Haram leader, Abu Shekau, the security body has revealed.

In a statement obtained by NAIJ.com and released by Olatokunbo Adesanya, an air commodore, and director of public relations and information of NAF, the organisation said: “Human Intelligence indicates that the wife of the leader of the Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) Organization, Mallama Fitdasi, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on DURWAWA settlement on the outskirts of URGA, near KONDUGA.

“Mallama Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other terrorists at the location of the airstrikes.

“It is recalled that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had reported the successful aerial attack of a large number of BHTs at DURWAWA on 19 October 2017.

“Battle Damage Assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the BHT structures within the settlement and neutralized most of the BHTs with a few of them fleeing the location.

“Efforts are ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other BHTs.

“You are please requested to use your medium to disseminate this information for the awareness of the general public.

“While thanking you for your usual support and cooperation, please accept the assurance of my best regards.”

