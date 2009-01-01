Home | News | General | "Oyinbo" Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic (VIDEO)
"Oyinbo" Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic (VIDEO)



  • 4 hours 55 minutes ago
Just as many thought that roadside sales or street hawking are mainly common in Nigeria and other third world countries, a white man has been captured on camera selling can drinks by the roadside in the UK.

In the viral video shared by gospel star Nikki Laoye, the man is seen selling can drinks to her and her crew in their car, and they were left stunned after spotting the Oyinbo hustling hard to exchange their cash for his soft drink and table water.

Watch the video below.

A post shared by Nikki Laoye ⓥ

