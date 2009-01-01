"Oyinbo" Man Spotted Hawking Soft Drinks To Nigerians In UK Traffic (VIDEO)
- 4 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
In the viral video shared by gospel star Nikki Laoye, the man is seen selling can drinks to her and her crew in their car, and they were left stunned after spotting the Oyinbo hustling hard to exchange their cash for his soft drink and table water.
Watch the video below.
A post shared by Nikki Laoye ⓥ
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article AuthorChuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 482