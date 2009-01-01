Home | News | General | PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Governor Fayose survives fatal accident as his G-Wagon goes up in flames in Lagos
PHOTOS/ VIDEO: Governor Fayose survives fatal accident as his G-Wagon goes up in flames in Lagos



  • 5 hours 4 minutes ago
Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, narrowly escaped death yesterday as his official car, a G-Wagon, went up in flames along Oshodi road in Lagos moments after leaving a radio station. 
His brother, Isaac Fayose, shared the news online....
Watch the moment the G-wagon went up in flames:

