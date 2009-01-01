Home | News | General | Requirement for studying Agriculture in University of Ibadan

The faculty of Agriculture was established in the University of Ibadan in 1947.

The establishment of the faculty of Agriculture at the University of Ibadan dates back to as far as 1947 when only discipline were being incorporated into the Yaba Higher College which transformed to the University college.

The college was later moved to Ibadan as the faculty of Agriculture took off in 1949 to develop and conduct cutting edge research in crop protection and improvement through ecologically sound and economically sustainable approaches.

The programme is also aimed at proffering solutions to pest and environmental challenges in the society through excellent diagnostic and management services.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Wife of Abu Shekau reportedly killed as Nigeria Air Force bombs Boko Haram base

To gain admission into the university, an applicant must posses at least five credit passes in O'level - WASCE/GCE/NECO subjects - at one sitting.

Alternatively, the applicant for admission can also have six subjects at not more than two sittings including English, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology or Agricultural Science, and any other Science or Social Science subject.

The credit pass in Agricultural Science must be backed up with at least a pass in Biology.

However, a credit pass in Biology is compulsory for Forest Resources Management.

For direct entry mode admission, candidates can only be eligible for admission to 200 level.

READ ALSO: How Ojukwu’s ‘lies’ caused Biafran civil war in 1967 - Gowon

Candidates who have satisfied the above minimum o’level conditions (five or six credit passes in WASCE/GCE/NECO) for admission to degree options in the Faculty, and in addition have passed at the General Certificate of Education Advanced Level or its equivalent in Chemistry and in at least one science or social science subject from the following: Biology, Botany, Zoology, Mathematics (Pure and Applied), Agricultural Science, Physics, Geology, Economics and Geography.

Also, candidates who have satisfied the minimum o’level conditions for admission to degree options in the faculty and in addition have obtained the National Diploma (ND) in relevant fields like Crop Production, Soil Survey, Animal Health and Production, Fisheries, Wildlife Management, Forestry, Horticultural Science, Agricultural Mechanization, Veterinary Science among others with a minimum of upper credit (60-69%).

The national diploma must be obtained from schools and colleges accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) and recognized by the university.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Candidates who have satisfied the above minimum o’level conditions for admission to degree options in the faculty and in addition have obtained the National Certificate of Education (NCE) with a minimum of credit grade (60-69%) from a Nigerian College of Education recognized by the University, and with relevant subject combinations from among: Agricultural Science, Biology, Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

Also, candidates who have obtained the minimum o’level credit passes as set out above and in addition have obtained the Higher National Diploma (HND) with a minimum of upper credit (60-69%) in relevant fields (as listed above) and from Schools or Colleges accredited by the NBTE and recognized by the University.

The candidate so admitted with HND certificate will be exempted from the 12-month practical programme observed at 400 level.

However, the candidate shall benefit from the exemption only if he or she is admitted into the programme that relates to the area of his/her HND specialization.

A candidate is accepted on transfer into the Faculty only at 200 level if he has satisfied the UME entry requirement into the Faculty and has not been withdrawn from the University.

Applicants lament bitterly over JAMB registration hassles - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General