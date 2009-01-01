Home | News | General | What is the exact date for the release of WAEC result?

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is an examination board that conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), for University and JAMB entry examination in West African countries.

Established in 1952, the council has contributed to education in Anglophonic countries of West Africa (Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Gambia), with the number of examinations they have coordinated, and certificates they have issued.

They also formed an endowment fund, to contribute to the education in West Africa, through lectures, and aid to those who cannot afford education.

WAEC conducts two examinations in a year, May/June and November/December. While May/June is for internal examination for students who are finishing from secondary schools, Nov/Dec is meant for external students who are mostly out of school or students in SSS 2.

There have been questions from most candidates as to when the WAEC releases its results after the conduct of such examination.

The answer to the above poser is that WAEC usually releases the results for May/June examination in July and Nov/Dec examination in December.

The result for May/June 2017 examination was released in July. The commission usually releases results 60 days after the conduct of the two examinations.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the eresult of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination was released on Monday, July 17.

