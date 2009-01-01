Home | News | General | Goodluck Jonathan must appear before court in 5 days - Justice Abang Okon

- The Federal High Court in Abuja has compelled former president Goodluck Jonathan to appear before it

- Jonathan is expected to appear in court over the trial of Olisa Metuh, former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

- Justice Okon Abang said there won't be any progress in the case if the former president does not appear before it

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, October 25, has given ultimatum for the former president to appear before it.

Punch reports that the court also ordered the counsel prosecuting Metuh, Sylvanus Tahir, to persuade the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to explore administrative means of ensuring that the Department of State Service (DSS) produced Sambo Dasuki, the detained former national security adviser, in court on October 31.

NAIJ.com gathered that the court has issued two separate orders on Jonathan and Dasuki, compelling them to appear in court on Wednesday, October 25. But both men were, however, absent from court.

The judge explained in his ruling on Wednesday, October 25, that without the two summoned witnesses appearing, the court might not be able to make any progress in the case.

Abang also noted that while Dasuki had been served , Jonathan had yet to be served and so could not be blamed for failure to attend court on Wednesday.

He therefore directed the bailiff to take further steps to ensure personal service on Jonathan within five days from Wednesday.

He said if after five days, the bailiff was unable to serve Jonathan personally, Metuh, who was the one who applied for the subpoena, should kick-start the process of serving the former president through substituted means.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Jonathan and Dasuki were absent in court on Wednesday, October 25 as the hearing in the trial of Metuh, resumed before the court.

The former president's absence from court could be because of inability of the court bailiff to serve him with the court’s subpoena on Tuesday, October 24.

