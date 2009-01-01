Home | News | General | FCTA cleans drains, markets
FCTA cleans drains, markets



The Coordinator, Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Mr Isiyaku Yamawo, says the department has embarked on massive clean-up exercise around the popular Nyanya Interchange and market areas.

Ms Felicia Meeme, Public relations Officer of the department, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement said the exercise was part of the department’s mandate to keep the satellite towns around the FCT clean.

According to the statement, Yamawo who inspected the exercise assured that the Malam Muhammad Bello led-FCT administration remains committed to ensuring a safer and hygienic FCT for all residents.

The coordinator noted that the exercise would be an on-going one, appealing to residents, particularly those living in the suburbs to desist from dumping refuse on drains and by the roadsides.

The STDD team carried desilting of drains around the portions of interchange and roads leading into and out of Nyanya settlement.

NAN

FCTA cleans drains, markets
