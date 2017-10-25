Home | News | General | Nollywood Actor Charles Okocha Pulls Hilarious Celebration As He Shows Off His "Nu Nu"

Charles Okocha better known as 'Igwe 2pac' has just gotten himself a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV worth around N7m.

The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to pull a hilarious celebration as he showed off his new whip. He captioned the post: 'Thanking God for ma Nu Nu #HatersShoveItUpYourAss #NuNu

Watch the hilarious video below:

A post shared by Igwe 2pac (@charles_okocha) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:17am PDT

