Nollywood Actor Charles Okocha Pulls Hilarious Celebration As He Shows Off His "Nu Nu"

Charles Okocha better known as 'Igwe 2pac' has just gotten himself a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV worth around N7m.
The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to pull a hilarious celebration as he showed off his new whip. He captioned the post: 'Thanking God for ma Nu Nu #HatersShoveItUpYourAss #NuNu
Watch the hilarious video below:
