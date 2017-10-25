Home | News | General | Nollywood Actor Charles Okocha Pulls Hilarious Celebration As He Shows Off His "Nu Nu"
Nollywood Actor Charles Okocha Pulls Hilarious Celebration As He Shows Off His "Nu Nu"



Charles Okocha better known as 'Igwe 2pac' has just gotten himself a 2010 Lexus RX 350 SUV worth around N7m.

The Nollywood actor took to Instagram to pull a hilarious celebration as he showed off his new whip. He captioned the post: 'Thanking God for ma Nu Nu #HatersShoveItUpYourAss #NuNu

Watch the hilarious video below:
Nollywood Actor Charles Okocha Pulls Hilarious Celebration As He Shows Off His "Nu Nu"
