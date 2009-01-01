Boko Haram: Shekau’s wife reportedly killed in airstrike

Human Intelligence has indicated that the wife of Boko Haram leader, Malama Fitdasi Shekau, appeared to have been killed in recent successful airstrikes on Durwawa settlement on the outskirts of Urga, near Konduga.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Adesanya, Fitdasi was reported to have been representing her husband in a coordinating meeting with other insurgents at the location of the airstrikes.

He said NAF had carried out aerial attacks on large number of insurgents at Durwawa on Oct. 19.

“Battle Damage Assessment had indeed revealed that the aerial attack set off a fire, causing damage to the insurgents’ structures within the settlement.

“The airstrike also succeeded in neutralising most of the insurgents with a few of them fleeing the location,” he said.

Adesanya said further that efforts were ongoing to confirm the reported killing of Shekau’s wife, alongside other insurgents.