2019: Buhari still holds the answers to Nigeria's challenges - Supporters

- The political firmament in Nigeria is charged at the moment

- Political alignments and realignments is the order of the day

- President Muhammed Buhari has been dragged into the 2019 race by his supporters all over the nation barely two years before the presidential election

A youth group named Ohandigbo Youths Organisation (OYO) has revealed its plans to embark on a nationwide rally to convince President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election ahead of the 2019 polls.

A statement signed in Abuja on Wednesday, October 25 by the convener of the group, Chief Nduka Anyanwu, said the group believe that President Buhari still holds the answers to some of the challenges confronting the nation.

Chief Nduka, who described himself as a "buharist", said convincing the president to contest is the first bold step the All Progressives Congress (APC) party must take.

He stated that the group is appreciative of where the present administration has taken Nigeria to presently, especially as regards the situation of the past.

His words: “We have achieved great success on the fight against terrorism in Nigeria. The Boko Haram insurgency has been dealt with more abruptly and that explains the steady progress and picking up of businesses in the north-east region which was a no go area under President Jonathan.

“Secondly, look at the case of the renewed militancy in the Niger Delta region, the president applied wisdom to nip that too in the bud such that peace and stability has returned. Even some ex-militants who are now repentant are reportedly endorsing president Buhari for second term.

“The administration of President Buhari has severally demonstrated zero tolerance for corruption and the result is the stability the entire system enjoys today. Our sense of the right value system occasioned by the change begins with me campaign is paying off and soon we shall see more of its dividends. Nigerians now know that corruption is no longer business as usual.”

Speaking on why his group will hold a nationwide rally to convince President Buhari for re-election, the APC chieftain said: “We cannot trust our collective commonwealth in the hands of hawks and vultures, that is why we want to persuade the president to re-contest in 2019.

“Soon we are going to unveil our national programme and start the nationwide consultation of various youth groups in all the states of the federation.

“Already student bodies and different youth groups have identified with us and together we are storming Abuja for the grand finale by the first quarter of 2018 where we shall present this demand to Mr President in writing. He cannot disregard the call to serve again by millions of Nigerian youths."

Asked if he thinks the south-east region will support the re-election of the president, Chief Nduka said the region will do everything possible to correct the 2015 mistake.

He stated that in 2015, APC was not deeply rooted in the region, hence the sentimental attachment to Jonathan, but stressed that the situation has changed, adding that, APC is the party to beat in the southeast presently.

“A lot of people left the PDP after the 2015 general elections and if you are talking about those that matter in the politics of the south-east today they are in the APC. Their people love them and follow in their lead. The region is tired of being in the opposition.

“Again, Mr President has been magnanimous to the southeast. He has promised to construct the second Niger bridge and just few day ago in Anambra state, the Vice President made it clear that the FG has made payment to contractors to go back to site.

“So soon it will be seen by everybody that President Buhari is a Nigerian president whose concern for all parts of the country is not hidden,” he said.

Chief Nduka also referred to the meeting the president had with leaders of the southeast recently, suggesting that the meeting was successful.

“Look at the Sukuk national road projects and expected costs of construction you would see that the region got its fair share of federal attention to some of the dilapidated roads abandoned by the PDP government for 16 years.

“Yet, the region in those years gave her block votes to the PDP. These and more explain why the southeast must vote for President Buhari,” he added.

In a related development, the deputy director of media, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Mr Ayo Oyalowo, has stated that Nigerians are lucky to have President Buhari as their leader presently.

Oyalowo, who is also a member of the APC and a popular social media influencer, made the statement on a political programme aired on Channels Television recently.

“I think he (Buhari) is a good person, I think he’s honest, I think Nigeria is blessed and lucky to have him as president.

“From 2011 I have been with the man, I supported him in 2011. I’m very happy that he finally got it in 2015 and if God wills and he wants to do it again, I will gladly support him,” Oyalowo said.

