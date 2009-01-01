Home | News | General | Senate moves to help Nigerian students stranded abroad

- Hundreds of Nigerian students on scholarship outside the country are stranded due to financial issues

- The Nigerian Senate had made plans to help the plight of the students by taking care of the funding

- Senate chief whip, Olusola Adeyeye, Osun-APC, bemoaned the ‘pitiable’ condition of the students

On Wednesday, October 25, the Nigerian Senate announced plans to end the plight of Nigerian students on scholarship abroad.

Senate chief whip, Olusola Adeyeye, Osun-APC, moved a motion under order 42 and 52, condemning agencies of government for abandoning the children.

Nigerian students are currently stranded in Russia, United Kingdom, Canada and other countries due to inability of the federal government to pay their tuition fees and stipends.

“Mr president, just last night, I got a very lengthy e-mail from Nigerian scholars in the UK complaining just like those students that spoke in your presence in Russia. Specifically, among other things, the stipends on which these students will live for food, transportation, housing have not been paid for many months. In addition, their school fees have not been paid,” he said.

According to Premium Times, James Manager, a PDP senator from Delta, supported the motion and said he wants the agencies responsible to take urgent steps in addressing the issue.

READ ALSO: 1,000 Nigerians languish in Thai jails as 200k more fled abroad in 2016 - FG

He said: “I have travelled enough and I know the suffering of Nigerian students who are on scholarship.

“Many students are taken out of this country by government agencies. Mr. President, this is a very serious matter. The agencies of government should take steps in alleviating the sufferings of these young and brilliant Nigerians.”

Senate president Bukola Saraki said the government’s shortcomings has led some Nigerian students to illegal activities abroad.

He said: “The situation is very pathetic and we must tackle it head-on. I have the opportunity to meet with our counterparts in Russia who categorically told us that they are ready to give us more scholarship but unfortunately, some who have been on scholarship for two years have not been paid. Some are just roaming the streets, doing illegal activities.

“The minimum figure is about $500 per student. This is not acceptable. We must address this. We’ll meet with these agencies and find a way to putting this issue to an end.”

The Senate also charged the agencies involved in the Amnesty Programme to ensure “a refund to Nigerians who rescued Nigerian students in Moscow who have not been paid for over four years.”

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com TV

This is not the first time this is happening. NAIJ.com reported earlier that some Nigerians who were studying abroad were going through a hard time due to the problem of foreign exchange and acquisition of dollar.

There were reports that due to the scarcity of foreign exchange, Nigerians studying abroad are already forced to start seeking transfer to Nigerian universities while those staying are forced to do menial jobs to get fund.

Who should be held responsible for exam malpractice? Student, teacher or parents? - on NAIJ.com TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General