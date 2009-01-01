PDP chairmanship: Bode George is qualified to lead our party – Dokpesi

A former Chairman, Board of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and aspirant to the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 9 elective convention, Chief Olabode George has assured that he would be a team player if he emerges the winner.

‎The former PDP Deputy National Chairman who spoke at the opening of his campaign office in Abuja yesterday dispelled the fears in some quarters that he will be high-handed in the running of the party affairs if he is elected chairman.

“I am not going to be an overlord. Somebody must emerge and whoever emerges through a normal process, we will support him.

“If it is the will of God that I will be chairman of this party, I will work with everybody. I will do my job to the best of my ability,” he pledged, even as he harped on the need to elect a man with vast experience to lead the party.

“We need a captain, a man who knows the written and unwritten laws of the party,” he added.

The chairmanship aspirant also aimed some punches in the direction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) describing it as a “Congregation of very strange bedfellows. You can see they won election but they are not together. They don’t have Board of Trustees.”

George further disclosed that at the meeting of the chairmanship aspirants with the National Caretaker Committee on Monday, a

proposal was made “To party managers, to allow for the formation of a body of elders of the party to address the unnecessary competition in the party.

“It is God who has anointed whoever will emerge leader of the party.

“You don’t have a second chance to make the first impression. My prayer is that our convention will be a carnival.”

Highlight of the event was the unexpected appearance of one of the leading contestants for the office of the national chairmanship, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi. The media mogul who wasted no time in swapping his traditional cap for George’s faz cap with the inscription ‘BG’, lauded the contributions of the aspirant to the Nigerian project.

“Let me thank Chief George not only for his contributions to the PDP but also for his services to Nigeria.

” My presence here is to give full solidarity to Olabode George. We rose from a meeting yesterday (Monday) and we agreed that this (the contest) is going to be a family affair.

“He is a team player, very courageous. In 2019, we cannot succeed without the support of Bode George or any of the other aspirants,” Dokpesi said.

Also speaking at the gathering, former national auditor of the party, Architect Innocent Agbo described George as a “Team player who has the requisite experience to lead the party,” even as he called on party members to rally round him ahead of the convention.

Present at the events were party bigwigs including former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, erstwhile Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri and ex- PDP Vice Chairman (South-West), Ishola Fulani among others.